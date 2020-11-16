Anthony Donald Matykavisch, 88, of White Oak, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Chester, Pa., and is the son of the late Stanley and Anna Andursky Matykavisch. He was the husband of the late Dorothy C. Matykavisch, who died July 27, 2017. He was a member of the Army during the Korean conflict and worked at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh as a carpenter for 32 years until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the White Oak American Legion Post 701, the Knights of Columbus McKeesport No. 955, and was the past president of the White Oak Borough Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. He loved his cabin in Butler, hunting and was an avid Steelers fan. He is survived by son, Christopher Matykavisch, of White Oak; daughter, Patricia (Duane) Pearson, of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister, Alberta Skrowonek, of Connellsville; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death his parents; wife; son, Donald Anthony Matykavisch, and sisters, Delores A. Carr and Mary F. Mohring. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in St. Angela Merici Church, Mary Mother of God Parish, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131. Burial will follow. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com
