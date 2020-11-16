1/1
Anthony D. Matykavisch
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Donald Matykavisch, 88, of White Oak, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Chester, Pa., and is the son of the late Stanley and Anna Andursky Matykavisch. He was the husband of the late Dorothy C. Matykavisch, who died July 27, 2017. He was a member of the Army during the Korean conflict and worked at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh as a carpenter for 32 years until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the White Oak American Legion Post 701, the Knights of Columbus McKeesport No. 955, and was the past president of the White Oak Borough Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. He loved his cabin in Butler, hunting and was an avid Steelers fan. He is survived by son, Christopher Matykavisch, of White Oak; daughter, Patricia (Duane) Pearson, of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister, Alberta Skrowonek, of Connellsville; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death his parents; wife; son, Donald Anthony Matykavisch, and sisters, Delores A. Carr and Mary F. Mohring. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in St. Angela Merici Church, Mary Mother of God Parish, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131. Burial will follow. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Angela Merici Church, Mary Mother of God Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved