Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Anthony J. Dellach III


1952 - 2019
Anthony J. Dellach III Obituary
Anthony Joseph Dellach III, 67, of Sarver, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh. Born May 6, 1952, in Verona, he was a son of Anthony J. Dellach Jr. and Rosetta DiMarcelli Dellach. Tony served in the Army from 1970-1973. He worked as a supervisor for CSE Corp. Tony was commander of the Saxonburg American Legion Post No. 683 and a member of the Sarver Vets, the Verona Eagles and the Fryburg Sportsman's Club. Surviving are his wife, Darla Hackett Dellach, whom he married Sept. 2, 2006; three daughters, Shelly (William) Alexander, of New Kensington, Robin Dellach, of Vandergrift, and Toni Dellach, of Vandergrift; two sons, Bradley (Kristi) Brenneman, of Clearmont, Fla., and Bryan Brenneman, of Leechburg; two brothers, Joseph Dellach, of Verona, and James Dellach, of Penn Hills; two sisters, Sharon Boone, of Cranberry Township, and Maryann Carter, of Oregon; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Francis Dellach.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the funeral home with Father Ward Stakem officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Verona. Military honors will be performed by the Saxonburg American Legion.
Memorial donations may be made to the Saxonburg American Legion. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 19, 2019
