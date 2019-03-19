Anthony "Tony" Lucia, 60, died in his home Saturday evening, March 16, 2019, from complications due to late stage stomach cancer. He is survived by his wife, Lyn; his sons, Aaron, Adam and Nicholas; his daughter, Gina; his brothers, Mike and Dean; sisters, Laura and Carol; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Tony was born March 3, 1959, in Pittsburgh. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. Tony found his faith in his college years. Since then, he has been an active parishioner, most recently at St. James Catholic Parish. His love of music lead him to sing and cantor for the St. James adult choir for many years. Tony was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Catholic fraternal service organization, in Pittsburgh. For more than 30 years, he worked as a respiratory therapist for Allegheny General Hospital, known commonly around the building as "Tony from Respiratory". He spent the last several years of his life enjoying time spent on Pittsburgh's rivers as a member of the TRRA Masters Rowing Team. The team traveled to several locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio, where Tony competed in dozens of races, even medaling in the Head of the Ohio Regatta. In addition to his rowing, his other hobbies included hockey, camping, photography and in his later years acting as an amateur whiskey connoisseur.

A viewing will be held between the hours of 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, Sewickley. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, in St. James Catholic Parish.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tony may be made to TRRA online at threeriversrowing.org/donate/ or to St. James Catholic Parish online at saintjames-church.com or by check to St. James Church, 200 Walnut St., Sewickley, PA 15143. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019