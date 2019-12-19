|
Arden "Jan" Shatting, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She was born Dec. 15, 1931, in Floreffe, Pa., to Verner and Veronica (Beasley) Dowler. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to Paul Shatting; mother of Cynthia (Rich) Virgin and Cheryl (Craig) Carlson; grandmother of Matt (Jamie) Virgin, Dan (Lauren) Virgin, Zach Virgin, Jason (Kailey) Carlson, Jessica (Steve) Reed and Jacob (fiancee Abbey) Carlson; great-grandmother of Olivia, Mason, Marcus, Eva and Emilia Virgin, Ellie and Liam Carlson and Jack Reed. She is survived by her treasured sister, Rose Molen, of Connecticut, and preceded in death by four other sisters, Bette Bearinger, Vera Gail White, Lola White and Rae McClelland. She was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jan was a longtime active member of Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed worshiping and volunteering over the years. Her job as the supervisor of duplicating at Reed Smith Law Firm brought her many years of enjoyment and satisfaction. After a 10-year hiatus in Florida, Jan returned to the Pittsburgh area and spent many years volunteering in the gift shop at Jefferson Medical Center, where she served the families of patients with a smile and kind words. But her greatest joy by far was spending time with her family. Before his death, she and her husband enjoyed wonderful vacations, dancing and attending their grandchildren's activities. As her family grew, she loved being with her great-grandchildren, rocking them and reading to them. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed, but we know she is happy in the presence of our Lord and the arms of her husband as they dance together in Heaven.
There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 20 2019, at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, followed by a service at noon in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 19, 2019