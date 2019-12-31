|
Ardith Mae (Doll) Larson (1931-2019) passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Monday, Dec. 23, with her family by her side. Ardith attended Turtle Creek High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health education from Slippery Rock University. During college, she sang with the Pennsylvania Intercollegiate chorus directed by Fred Waring. After graduating, Ardith taught physical education and health at Oakmont and Penn-Joint high schools. Ardith was the daughter of Florence M. (Spamer) Doll and Arthur J. Doll, of East Pittsburgh. She married Edwin Larson in 1954 and resided in Level Green for 61 years where she raised four children. Ardith spent many summers at the family cottage on Edinboro Lake and loved boating and fishing. She was also an avid bridge player. After Edwin retired from Bell Telephone, they traveled to many destinations around the world with their dear friends. Ardith is survived by her husband, Edwin; and her four children, Karin (Larson) Myerson, of Annapolis, Md., Scott Larson (Laura), of Asheville, N.C., Eric Larson (John Henninger), of Cecil Township, and Bill Larson (Jennifer), of Pittsburgh. She is survived by five grandchildren, Sarah Barratt, Jim Larson, Dana Green, Tyler Larson and Leah Myerson. Ardith also has five great-grandchildren, Brook and Mackenzie Barratt and Eddie, Isla and Calvin Green.
The family will be celebrating a private memorial service for their beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in the near future. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, McMurray.
In lieu of flowers, Ardith and her family would appreciate donations to the Love to the Rescue organization.
