|
|
Arthur Eugene "Gene" Nicolette, 75, of Irwin, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, April 4, 2020, just how he wanted to, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born March 29, 1945, in Uniontown, a son of the late Arthur and Gertrude (Murphy) Nicolette. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Nicolette; and a stepsister, Sherry Bonnett. Arthur served three tours in Vietnam with the Army 5th Special Forces as a radio operator while heavily involved in the Phoenix Program, Project Delta and MIKE Force. His performance earned him citations for Meritorious Unit, Presidential Unit, Republic of the Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit and the Republic of Vietnam Presidential Unit citation. Among his many ribbons are the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Air Medal. In summary, his service record tells of a man who exhibited incredible courage, heroism and sacrifice while serving out some of the most notorious missions our country has ever seen. Although those who didn't know this would never guessed because he rarely talked about it. Others knew him to be a meticulous and demanding professional chef for restaurants all over the United States, including Los Angeles, Calif., Anchorage, Alaska, Miami, Fla., and Vancouver, Wash. He was often contracted to cater exclusive private events for celebrities, including the late Patrick Swayze. To his family, he was a caring, generous, loving, supportive and emotional father, husband, brother and uncle. He was someone who made us laugh, cry, listen, learn, feel special and, most of all, feel loved. Those that will miss him dearly are his wife, Beverly (Cook) Garbowsky Nicolette; their children, Jerry (Karla) Garbowsky, Ron (Chris) Garbowsky, Jeff (Jamie) Garbowsky, Amy Garbowsky, Danielle (Kevin) Smith, Dionne (Adam) Fox, Brandi (Sean) Baker, Natalie Smith, Jacqueline (Joe) Gerardi and Nicole Nicolette; 24 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, David (Donna) Nicolette and Edward Nicolette; stepmother, Virginia Nicolette; stepsisters, Kathi Halvorsen, Lori Bierbower and Tami (Jim) Perevuznik; and sister-in-law, Marie Nicolette. Respecting Arthur's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.