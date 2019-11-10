Home

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
For more information about
Arthur Anderson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Mount Vernon Cemetery
Elizabeth Township, PA
View Map
Arthur H. Anderson Obituary
Arthur H. Anderson, 89, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at home. He was born May 24, 1930, in Erie, and was the son of the late John W. and Laura E. (Nystrom) Anderson. Arthur was a member of Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church in Elizabeth Township. He retired from Marmon Keystone in 1993 and was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He loved spending time with his family, and sitting on his deck reading his Kindle. He was a lifelong avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved to golf with his brothers. Arthur is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia A. (Williams) Anderson; daughter, Linda Joyce (Alan) Santory; son, Eric John (Robin) Anderson of Elizabeth Township; grandchildren, who were the love of his life, Aaron D. (Emily) Santory, Emily L. (Deren) Breitinger and Raychel Anderson; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, John W. "Jack" Anderson and N. David Anderson.
There is no visitation. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the Chapel of Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Elizabeth Township. The Rev. W. Stephen Morse will officiate. Military honors will follow. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church, 100 Timothy Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 10, 2019
