Barbara G. Wilkins, 93, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at her home, following a brief illness. She was born Aug. 18, 1926, in Pittsburgh, to the late Eugene and Rosemary Regan Keefer. On July 3, 1947, she married John K. Wilkins, who died Nov. 17, 2004. Survivors include her children, Becky (David) Wilkins, of Columbus, Ohio, Kathy Wilkins, of Philadelphia, Pa., Susan (James) Kahn, of Gibsonia, John K. Wilkins III, of Chillicothe, Ohio, James (Susan) Wilkins, of Franklin, Pa., Nancy (Donald) Hopchack and Robert (Sandy) Wilkins, both of Pittsburgh, Judith (Richard) Moore, of Chillicothe, Ohio, Daniel (Kimberly) Wilkins, of Baton Rouge, La., Lucy Wilkins, of Pittsburgh, and Paul (Michelle) Wilkins, of Johnstown, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Eleanor Jaworski, of Pittsburgh, Frankie McGough, of Ligonier, and Stephen Keefer, of Gibsonia. She was preceded in death by a sister, Gretta Wilkins. Mrs. Wilkins retired as a nursing assistant from the VA Medical Center--Chillicothe. She was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church, the Chillicothe Quilt Guild and the Ross County Senior Citizens Center.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Peter Church, with the Rev. William Hahn as celebrant. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at HALLER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, C/O St. Peter Church, 285 W. Water St., Chillicothe, OH 45601 in her honor. Her online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 20, 2019