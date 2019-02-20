Home

Barry L. Anderson


1947 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barry L. Anderson Obituary
Barry Lee Anderson, 71, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at his home in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was born May 18, 1947, in Pittsburgh to the late Harry Axel Anderson and Margaret Alma Porter Anderson. He was the husband of Mrs. Darl J. Anderson, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
A celebration of Barry's life will be held privately.
To view the full obituary, kindly visit www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, 843-651-1440, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Feb. 20, 2019
