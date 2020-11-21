1/1
Barton D. Miller
Barton D. Miller, of Gibsonia, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with brain cancer. He was the beloved husband to Ann M. (Scholl) Miller; loving father of Luke and Christin Miller; beloved son of Evelyn (Colotto) and the late William C. Miller; loving brother of Patti (Art) Brant, Paula Duffy, Karin (Keith) Turkovich and the late Kirk Miller; loving brother-in-law of Joan (Vince) Calomino, Catherine Chauvet, Carol (Gio) Pizzo and the late James Scholl; and fun and loving uncle of Christina (Brad), Arthur (Siyu), Gabrielle, Elizabeth, Mary, Sarah, Alexa, Trevor, Andrew, Bill and Mike. Bart was employed as a metallurgist with Steel Dynamics (The Techs Division) for 25 years. He was a member of the Richland Township Board of Supervisors since 2010, Pitt Swanson School of Engineering MEMS Visiting Committee, Northern Regional Police Department Pension Advisory Board, St. Richard Church Knights of Columbus and past choir member. He and his wife were past Pittsburgh-area leaders of Worldwide Marriage Encounter. Bart was a man with an immense sense of purpose in this world, rooted in deep convictions and endless passions. He was always there to support family events, including band, hockey, basketball, plays, drum line, and tennis (even taking lessons himself). He will be remembered for all of the fun times during beach vacations (walks in the sand, boat rides and shrimp dinners) and annual family ski trips to Canaan Valley and Deer Valley. He never missed a graduation and passionately enjoyed family celebrations and holidays. Bart's childhood friends will remember the excitement of travel baseball, competitive basketball games at Olympia Park and spirited wine making in a Mt. Washington basement. Sips of wine would accompany profound conversations covering diverse topics with friends and family. As a proud patriot, Bart had an insatiable appetite for reading books about America's history and mankind's greatest inventions, including steel and airplanes. Bart was a devoted husband and father and was beloved by everyone in his extended family, as he touched all of our lives in so many ways. He will be deeply missed and cherished forever. Above all else, Bart was a man of unfettered faith in God from which his deeply-seeded love for family emanated. Bart would ask that we pass this message along "Preach the gospel every day...sometimes use words." In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation for enhancements to the dek-hockey rink at Richland Township Community Park. It was one of his proudest accomplishments as a township supervisor, as he was instrumental in securing a commitment from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to build the rink. Online donations can be made at hm3independencefund.org (a 501(c)(3) organization) or mailed to HM3 Independence Fund, 405 Avonlea Court, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Due to the current covid-19 restrictions, and in conjunction with the funds raised to enhance the Richland Township dek-hockey rink, the Miller family will be having a celebration of life ceremony for Bart in the summer of 2021 at Richland County Memorial Park. Details will be provided at a later date. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
NOV
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
Burial
Holy Savior Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
November 19, 2020
Bart you will be missed. You were a friend and mentor who I valued discussing everything from sports to work to politics. You have left an indelible mark on the world with your love of life, God, country, and family. Rest in peace my friend.
Tom Lazar
Coworker
November 18, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Bart's passing. He was a good guy and very strong. I would not had been as brave as he was. I liked to talk concerts and rock bands with him. I'll cherish the memories of seeing Kansas with him as well as various ski trips. He was a self made guy and cherished and spoke with much pride about his family. I wish he had more time here. Really unfair. I'm glad he's not suffering. Rest in Peace friend.
James Tauberg
Neighbor
November 17, 2020
Dear Ann & family, My deepest sympathies for the loss of your wonderful Bart. The last time Bart & I spoke was so inspiring. Especially when he spoke of you & his kids. Sending you all so much Love.
Mendy Scholl
Family
November 17, 2020
I worked with Bart for 25 years. He was always willing to stop and chat and explain anything when asked. He was kind and considerate at all times. One of the kindest people I had the chance to know and work with. He is dearly missed! "A life well lived!"
Barbara Phillis
Friend
November 16, 2020
Dear Ann we are keeping you in our prayers and thoughts after hearing of Barts transition into Gods Kingdom. May you receive comfort from knowing all those who knew him are remembering both of you with much sympathy and love. Warmly, Suzanne and Joe Borsch.
Suzanne Borsch
Neighbor
November 16, 2020
Our family sends deepest condolences to you all. Bart made the world a better place.
Lynn Ramser
Friend
November 16, 2020
I am extremely saddened as our family will not be the same without Bart.
Vincent Colotto
Family
November 16, 2020
Thanks to Bart for all that he contributed to the success of The Techs over these past many years. He was a conscientious and dedicated worker and leader who cared deeply about the people with whom he interacted. We have all been blessed to share so many special days and times with this good Christian man and his beloved wife Ann. Thanks for being who you were, Bart.
Bob Riordan
Friend
November 15, 2020
Bart's service as a member of the Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science (MEMS) Department's Visiting Committee was too short. He always made himself available to help when asked and his input was consistently insightful and appreciated. He will be missed. He was a wonderful man.

On behalf of the MEMS Department I extend sincere condolences to the Miller family.
Brian Gleeson
Acquaintance
November 15, 2020
I will always remember growing up with my cousin Bart. I've never seen somebody leap that high and dunk a basketball. He always made me laugh with his dry sense of humor. Singing Mo Jo rising on our way to Ocean City. He accomplished so much in his life and will be sadly missed. My heart breaks...
Scott Duritza
Family
November 14, 2020
Dear Evie

Words are hard to come by for your loss. It is not supposed to happen this way. May your son rest in the peace of the Lord and may you and your family find peace in time as well.

Be safe. Best

Paul Stockhausen
Paul Stockhausen
Classmate
November 15, 2020
Ann our prayers go to you and your family for your loss. No matter how long between get togethers or random meets it always felt like family. Bart was one of a kind and will be missed. Love and prays .
Mark Caparelli
Family Friend
