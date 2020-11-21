Very sorry to hear of Bart's passing. He was a good guy and very strong. I would not had been as brave as he was. I liked to talk concerts and rock bands with him. I'll cherish the memories of seeing Kansas with him as well as various ski trips. He was a self made guy and cherished and spoke with much pride about his family. I wish he had more time here. Really unfair. I'm glad he's not suffering. Rest in Peace friend.

James Tauberg

Neighbor