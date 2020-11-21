Barton D. Miller, of Gibsonia, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with brain cancer. He was the beloved husband to Ann M. (Scholl) Miller; loving father of Luke and Christin Miller; beloved son of Evelyn (Colotto) and the late William C. Miller; loving brother of Patti (Art) Brant, Paula Duffy, Karin (Keith) Turkovich and the late Kirk Miller; loving brother-in-law of Joan (Vince) Calomino, Catherine Chauvet, Carol (Gio) Pizzo and the late James Scholl; and fun and loving uncle of Christina (Brad), Arthur (Siyu), Gabrielle, Elizabeth, Mary, Sarah, Alexa, Trevor, Andrew, Bill and Mike. Bart was employed as a metallurgist with Steel Dynamics (The Techs Division) for 25 years. He was a member of the Richland Township Board of Supervisors since 2010, Pitt Swanson School of Engineering MEMS Visiting Committee, Northern Regional Police Department Pension Advisory Board, St. Richard Church Knights of Columbus and past choir member. He and his wife were past Pittsburgh-area leaders of Worldwide Marriage Encounter. Bart was a man with an immense sense of purpose in this world, rooted in deep convictions and endless passions. He was always there to support family events, including band, hockey, basketball, plays, drum line, and tennis (even taking lessons himself). He will be remembered for all of the fun times during beach vacations (walks in the sand, boat rides and shrimp dinners) and annual family ski trips to Canaan Valley and Deer Valley. He never missed a graduation and passionately enjoyed family celebrations and holidays. Bart's childhood friends will remember the excitement of travel baseball, competitive basketball games at Olympia Park and spirited wine making in a Mt. Washington basement. Sips of wine would accompany profound conversations covering diverse topics with friends and family. As a proud patriot, Bart had an insatiable appetite for reading books about America's history and mankind's greatest inventions, including steel and airplanes. Bart was a devoted husband and father and was beloved by everyone in his extended family, as he touched all of our lives in so many ways. He will be deeply missed and cherished forever. Above all else, Bart was a man of unfettered faith in God from which his deeply-seeded love for family emanated. Bart would ask that we pass this message along "Preach the gospel every day...sometimes use words." In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation for enhancements to the dek-hockey rink at Richland Township Community Park. It was one of his proudest accomplishments as a township supervisor, as he was instrumental in securing a commitment from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to build the rink. Online donations can be made at hm3independencefund.org
(a 501(c)(3) organization) or mailed to HM3 Independence Fund, 405 Avonlea Court, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Due to the current covid-19 restrictions, and in conjunction with the funds raised to enhance the Richland Township dek-hockey rink, the Miller family will be having a celebration of life ceremony for Bart in the summer of 2021 at Richland County Memorial Park. Details will be provided at a later date. www.slaterfuneral.com
.