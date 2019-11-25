Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church
Holiday Park, PA
Beata Murray

Beata Murray Obituary
Beata "Bea" Kelley Murray, 85, of Holiday Park, Plum Borough, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 54 years of the late Philip A. Murray; and mother of Timothy P. (Sheila) Murray, of Philadelphia, and Matthew V. Murray (Denise), of Tampa, Fla. Also, the loving "Grammy Bea" of Meghan, Kieran, Catherine, Ryan and Tyler. In addition to her husband, Beata was preceded in death by her parents, Clare B. and Gordon F. Kelley; and her two brothers, Gabriel "Gabe" and Victor E. Kelley. Bea was a licensed Realtor since 1973 and, prior to her retirement in 2013, was the manager/associate broker of the Murrysville office of Prudential Preferred Realty (now Berkshire Hathaway Home Services) for over 25 years. She also served several terms on the board of directors for both the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh (RAMP) and the Westmoreland Realtors Association. Prior to her marriage, she was a five-year stewardess with American Airlines and was an active member of their sister retirement group, the Kiwi Club.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church in Holiday Park. Burial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please remember , P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 25, 2019
