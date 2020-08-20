Rev. Beatrice J. (Yutzy) Lamonte, 103, of North Versailles, made her journey to heaven on Monday, August 17, 2020, just two months shy of her 104th birthday. She was born Oct. 29, 1916, in Bakersville, Pa., one of 12 children to Harry and Jessie (Shultz) Yutzy. As a young woman, she moved to New York City, where she met and married her husband of 55 years, the late Marc Anthony "Tony" Lamonte. At 23, she was diagnosed with tuberculosis and was given no hope to live. During a nine-month stay in a sanatorium, she decided to follow Jesus Christ and answer the call to become a preacher, a call she first felt at seven years of age. She made a miraculous recovery and never looked back. Upon returning to the area, Pastor Bea founded the non-denominational church, Temple of Faith, in 1955. Prior to its start, she and seven young people gathered on a hillside to pray before moving their meetings to her home and then to a building on Fifth Avenue in McKeesport. She stepped into the pulpit at a time when a woman's calling was typically limited to teaching Sunday school or playing the piano. While pastoring, she held a full-time job at A&P Grocery, led multiple services throughout the week, and attended numerous ministerial groups. Some of her greatest seeds were planted while having a weekly service for children in the Burns Heights housing complex in Duquesne. She poured generously into those around her. In the 1960s, 60 drug addicts came from New York City and stayed at the church as they turned their lives over to the Lord. Pastor Bea was involved in helping these recovering addicts write a book, make a record, and a film called "Way Out." Many went on to become ministers of the Gospel. When most middle-aged people were finishing raising children, her and Tony were just beginning in the early 1970s. She is survived by foster daughters, Marsha Crowley and Shirley Geruso. Her adopted son, Pastor Samuel Lamonte and his wife Leah, served alongside her in ministry at Temple of Faith, now located in North Versailles. She is also survived by her brother, Clark Yutzy; sisters-in-law, Tootsie and Dolly; numerous nieces and nephews; and her church family. At the age of 97, she completed her first book, "Despair to Glory: The Rev. Bea Lamonte Story," which describes her testimony of healing from tuberculosis as a young woman and is available at www.templeoffaithwoc.com
. Her youthful appearance, sharp mind and inspiring message grabbed the attention of national media programs like CBN's "The 700 Club" and Daystar's "Marcus & Joni" show. Pastor Bea ministered for 70 years and was still actively preaching until the very end of her life. As a general in God's Army, she traveled the world with the Gospel and mentored many young ministers over the decades. She was a diamond in the rough, a pastor who loved the unlovable, and a true friend who gave everyone a chance. Her zeal for life was unmatched and rooted in her relationship with Jesus Christ. She always had an open-door policy, made everyone laugh, cooked delicious meals, and looked beautiful in high heels. Her legacy reaches far and wide. Friends and family will be received at a viewing from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Temple of Faith (1108 Jamison Ave., North Versailles, 15137). A celebration of life church service will take place at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Temple of Faith. On Monday, meet promptly at 10:30 a.m. at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME for the processional to Restland Memorial Park for internment. Masks are required for all events. Memorial donations can be given in her honor to Temple of Faith. Online condolences may be expressed atwww.facebook.com/templeoffaithwoc
. Arrangements being made by Alfieri Funeral Home Inc., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332.