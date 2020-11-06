Bertha (Martinsek) Huff, formerly of East McKeesport, rose up to join our Lord Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev., at the age of 85 after a long illness. After graduation from Slippery Rock State Teachers College, Bert moved to Colorado, where she met Chet and they started their family. Upon completion of her Master's degree in education at the University of Northern Colorado, she became principal of Greeley Catholic School. Several years later, the family relocated to Las Vegas, where she continued her career as dean of students at Thurman-White Middle School. Bert also held many administrative positions during her 40 years in education. She was very active in her church, serving as Eucharistic minister and volunteering her time and talents for many church projects. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Chester Huff. Bert is dearly missed by her daughters, Julie Agresta, Jennifer Gilmore and Alison Battershell, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and her sisters, Joann Gilbert and Patricia Peters. Bert will be fondly remembered for her love of life and generosity to her family, students and friends.



