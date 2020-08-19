Beth Anne Bock passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Beth Anne was born on the original Earth Day, April 22, 1970, making her a very earthy soul with natural beauty inside and out, having a very spiritual essence and a heart full of love so strong, it would practically knock you out. As a young girl, Beth was a bit of a tomboy--a toughie on the outside, but a sweet, sensitive and overly caring daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend, girlfriend and wife. She was a gymnast, a great lover of music and dancing, snuggling up and watching movies. There was nothing phony about Beth. She spoke her mind. She was soft, sensual and natural most of the time--yet a feisty fighter when the situation called for it. Above all of life activities, Beth's idea of Heaven on Earth was the beach--the sun, the sky, the sea and the sand. Her uniform was the bikini, with a tank top and short shorts for a cover. Hawaii, Cancun, Key West, The Bahamas--all favorite destinations, until her sister Brandy took her to St. Barth's and she was head over heels (although she rarely wore heels; she wore tennis shoes--hundreds and hundreds of pairs of tennis shoes). A lover of all animals, besides her dogs, Boz and Boots, she was very partial to dolphins and would have become a dolphin trainer if it weren't for her wanting to be near her family at all times. For Beth, family was top priority. Another of her favorites was spending weekends and holidays with her friends and family at her parents home in Bradford Woods, also fondly known as the "B and B Lounge," where everyone would cook, eat, laugh, enjoy her mother's garden and proceed to dance and sing karaoke into the wee hours of the night. Of course, Beth was the equipment tech and keeper of the beloved karaoke music library. She was very good at math, therefore, as new technology started popping up, Beth was the family's computer and iPhone guru. "Beth, the cable TVs not working." "Beth, this microphone isn't working." "Beth, I can't figure out how to get this darn app off my phone!" "Beth, how can I do this with a gif file" While Beth had various positions, such as working in marketing at TCI Cable Co. and managing a sports bar and restaurant in Kentucky, what she excelled in was being a healthcare giver and patient advocate. So tender and caring, there was never a missed medication, never a bandage overdue to be changed, and never a germ anywhere on the premises. She was a true perfectionist when it came to that. Words cannot ever express the grief and the sorrow we all feel at losing our dear, sweet Beth Anne at such a young age. Our tears will continue to flow until we meet with her again. Our insides will still churn with sadness. And it will be much harder for dear Matthew, for he was her True Love and Soulmate and visa versa. Only the thoughts that she is with Our Heavenly Father and Savior Lord Jesus, and is currently hugging and kissing all of those loved ones who traveled before her to the Many Mansions is of any comfort for us now. Beth Anne is survived by her husband, Matthew Chavlick; and her siblings, Bonnie Jean Bock, Bruce E. (Janine) Bock, and Brandy (Jeffery) Bock-Tott. She was the loving pet mother to her furry children, Boots and the late Boz. Open visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at SCHELLHAAS AND SONS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a blessing service will be held following visitation at 7:30 p.m. Those in attendance should be prepared to follow all covid-19 health guidelines, including the wearing of a face mask. Flowers are welcome, or a donation in Beth's name to The Nature Conservancy Inc., 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
