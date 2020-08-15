Betty Jane Lickert, 92, of White Oak, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1928, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth White Welch, and the wife of the late William Lickert. She was a member of Christy Park United Methodist Church, where she served as a past volunteer. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Aaron) Gaska, of McKeesport, Debra (late Robert) Seubert, of Temple Terrace, Fla., Donna Burd, of White Oak, and Patricia (Arthur) Maksin, of White Oak; son, William (Connie) Lickert, of North Versailles; grandchildren, Lori Lickert Stalter, Christine (Donald) Catalano, Kristopher (Stacie) Harper, Erin Antoncic, Zachary (Ashley) Gaska, Allison (Chris) Hanson, Amanda (Zack) Godula, Anna (Eric) Chovanec, Alexis (Anton Kidd) Maksin, James Kane, William Kane, Lauren Kane, Kason Burd, Taryn Burd, Malorie (Justin Post) Winters, John (Ashley) Winters, and Danielle Winters (Josh) Huson; great-grandchildren, Brandi Stalter, Kevin Stalter, Justyne (Myles Kelley) Catalano, Kelsey Harper, Caden Harper, Madison Harper, Richard Negrette, Shaila Gaska, Zachary Gaska Jr., Brody Bernard, Spencer Hanson, Amelia Godula, Grady Chovanec, Maliyah Kidd, Walter Post, Luisa Post, Aiden Winters, Lily Winters, Charli Winters, Oliver Huson, and Archibald Huson; great-great grandchildren, Avery Ann Kelley, and Addison Kelley; son-in-law, John Winters; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her children, Charles Lickert and Maribeth Winters. A gathering took place Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177.