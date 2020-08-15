1/1
Betty J. Lickert
1928 - 2020-08-12
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jane Lickert, 92, of White Oak, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1928, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth White Welch, and the wife of the late William Lickert. She was a member of Christy Park United Methodist Church, where she served as a past volunteer. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Aaron) Gaska, of McKeesport, Debra (late Robert) Seubert, of Temple Terrace, Fla., Donna Burd, of White Oak, and Patricia (Arthur) Maksin, of White Oak; son, William (Connie) Lickert, of North Versailles; grandchildren, Lori Lickert Stalter, Christine (Donald) Catalano, Kristopher (Stacie) Harper, Erin Antoncic, Zachary (Ashley) Gaska, Allison (Chris) Hanson, Amanda (Zack) Godula, Anna (Eric) Chovanec, Alexis (Anton Kidd) Maksin, James Kane, William Kane, Lauren Kane, Kason Burd, Taryn Burd, Malorie (Justin Post) Winters, John (Ashley) Winters, and Danielle Winters (Josh) Huson; great-grandchildren, Brandi Stalter, Kevin Stalter, Justyne (Myles Kelley) Catalano, Kelsey Harper, Caden Harper, Madison Harper, Richard Negrette, Shaila Gaska, Zachary Gaska Jr., Brody Bernard, Spencer Hanson, Amelia Godula, Grady Chovanec, Maliyah Kidd, Walter Post, Luisa Post, Aiden Winters, Lily Winters, Charli Winters, Oliver Huson, and Archibald Huson; great-great grandchildren, Avery Ann Kelley, and Addison Kelley; son-in-law, John Winters; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her children, Charles Lickert and Maribeth Winters. A gathering took place Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved