Beverly P. (Reid) Jones, born Nov. 18, 1932, went to be with her beloved husband, Clinton Jones, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Karen (Randy) Staab and Frances (Tery) Emert; son, Cameron (Marie) Jones; grandchildren, Ryan, Ian (Heather), Trevor and Michelle; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Reid. Beverly, the daughter of Claude A.M. and Frances Reid, was a native of Brisbane, Australia, but was proud of her adopted home of America. Beverly always had a profound love of animals, originating from the operation by her family of the renowned Lone Pine Sanctuary in Brisbane, Australia, to her many rescue pets, from dogs to cats to squirrels and birds. Beverly loved the beach where she could be found shelling for hours. Known as "Nan," Beverly had an open and welcoming approach, seen in her volunteer role as a babysitter at the Cornerstone Ministries, and in how she was regarded as an adopted mother or grandmother by so many. She held a special fondness for the extended family of her husband, Clint, and treated the families of her children's spouses like her own. Beverly's life will be celebrated through a memorial later this year, due to recent public health limitations. Donations may be made in her memory to Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center, 6000 Verona Road, Verona, PA 15147 (https://www.humaneanimalrescue.org/wildlife/).