Blanche (Hraszczyna) Petrow, 97, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was one month shy of her 98th birthday. Born Feb. 23, 1922, in Duquesne, she was one of six children to the late John and Mary Hraszczyna. She was a 1940 graduate of Munhall High School, and attended a two-year business school before working for US Steel Corp. in Homestead. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard; her dear daughter, Diane; and her five siblings and many friends. Blanche is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Chuck) Snee; and son, Duane (Kim Etter) Petrow; three grandchildren, Kelly (Patrick) Rafferty, Shannon (Corey) Sacca, and Elliot Etter; and five great-grandchildren, Caeden Bennett, Quinn and Pippa Sacca, and Sullivan and Brenna Rafferty. Blanche loved a good pastry, bingo, game shows, and gabbing with her girlfriends at the beauty shop. Her tiny house on Eliza Street was so warm and happy, and was a gathering place for her family, and friends who were like family. Her "laughing jags" kept everyone belly laughing for hours. She loved her family fiercely, was so very proud of their many accomplishments, and was everyone's biggest cheerleader. Blanche was a special mother, grandma, and Gigi. She will be missed beyond measure, but treasured forever.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of this wonderful lady at a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Mother of Sorrows Parish, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 29, 2020