Bonnie Anto, 62, of Lancaster, formerly of East Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care in Lancaster. She was the daughter of the late Robert J. Anto and Lucille C. Kovalik Anto and a graduate of Kiski Area High School. Bonnie was employed by PPG Industries, Creighton; Pequea Valley School District, Gap; Auntie Anne's Pretzels corporate office, Lancaster; and Dutch-Way Farm Market, Gap. Bonnie was an avid reader and a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey fan, and she enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and her beloved pets, Coco and Maggie. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Brinker, of Lancaster, and sister, Melissa (David) Ragan, of Penn Hills. There will be no public visitation. Services will be private and interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Leechburg. Donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to a no-kill animal shelter of the donor's choosing.



