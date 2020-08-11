1/1
Bonnie Anto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Anto, 62, of Lancaster, formerly of East Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care in Lancaster. She was the daughter of the late Robert J. Anto and Lucille C. Kovalik Anto and a graduate of Kiski Area High School. Bonnie was employed by PPG Industries, Creighton; Pequea Valley School District, Gap; Auntie Anne's Pretzels corporate office, Lancaster; and Dutch-Way Farm Market, Gap. Bonnie was an avid reader and a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey fan, and she enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and her beloved pets, Coco and Maggie. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Brinker, of Lancaster, and sister, Melissa (David) Ragan, of Penn Hills. There will be no public visitation. Services will be private and interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Leechburg. Donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to a no-kill animal shelter of the donor's choosing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved