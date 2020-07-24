Conrad Hawkins, I am so sorry for the loss of your Grandson. I was in a bowling league in the early 70's at Cranberry with the Socha girls.....we were all from Reno. You were the best! May you find peace in knowing your Grandson is in a much better place. I'm sure he'll be racing in Heaven with his friend, Kyle Miller, who left this earth in April. God Bless you and your family.

Diane M Watson

Acquaintance