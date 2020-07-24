Brandon D. "B-Dog" Hawkins, 26, of Salina, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born July 19, 1994, in New Kensington, to David and Christina Burkett Hawkins. Brandon was a 2012 graduate of Kiski Highschool and was a certified underwater welder. He was a member of the Laborers' Union Local 952. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his son, Maverick. There is nothing that Brandon didn't excel at; he was an outstanding father and sprint car racer. He lived freely, making friends everywhere he went. There was never a dull moment with B-Dog. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Maverick Michael Hawkins; girlfriend, Ashley Dumbaugh; siblings, Scottie Joe (Kourtney) Hawkins, Tyler (Shelby) Hawkins and Amber Hawkins; maternal grandmother, Billie Jo Burkett; and paternal grandparents, Conrad Hawkins and Christina Billetdeaux. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George Burkett. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com
