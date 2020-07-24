1/1
Brandon D. Hawkins
1994 - 2020
Brandon D. "B-Dog" Hawkins, 26, of Salina, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born July 19, 1994, in New Kensington, to David and Christina Burkett Hawkins. Brandon was a 2012 graduate of Kiski Highschool and was a certified underwater welder. He was a member of the Laborers' Union Local 952. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his son, Maverick. There is nothing that Brandon didn't excel at; he was an outstanding father and sprint car racer. He lived freely, making friends everywhere he went. There was never a dull moment with B-Dog. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Maverick Michael Hawkins; girlfriend, Ashley Dumbaugh; siblings, Scottie Joe (Kourtney) Hawkins, Tyler (Shelby) Hawkins and Amber Hawkins; maternal grandmother, Billie Jo Burkett; and paternal grandparents, Conrad Hawkins and Christina Billetdeaux. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George Burkett. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Conrad Hawkins, I am so sorry for the loss of your Grandson. I was in a bowling league in the early 70's at Cranberry with the Socha girls.....we were all from Reno. You were the best! May you find peace in knowing your Grandson is in a much better place. I'm sure he'll be racing in Heaven with his friend, Kyle Miller, who left this earth in April. God Bless you and your family.
Diane M Watson
Acquaintance
