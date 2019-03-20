Buck F. "Bud" Thornton III, of Kissimmee, Fla. and Gibsonia, died unexpectedly Friday, March 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Audrey and Buck F. Thornton Jr.; son-in-Law of Lois A. and the late Erwin H. Betz; wife of 40 years to Nancy A. "Betz" Thornton; son of Buck F. "Buddy" (Amy) Thornton IV; grandfather of Makayla and Isabella Thornton; brother of Carrie Sue (Bill) Getchell; and is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces and close special friends. Buck was a police officer for more than 39 years, starting in Millvale, and ending his career at the University of Pittsburgh. I know he cannot be replaced. I know we loved him to the moon and back. But I assure you that love never dies. Our world will never again be the same. We already miss you terribly. He was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, family member, friend, world traveler, loved flowers and dogs and much, much more.

Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 123 North Ave., Millvale. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday.