C. Lindsay Chappell, 79, of Gibsonia, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was born June 11, 1940, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Eugene and Gean Wallace Chappell. He was the beloved husband for 22 years of Denise Miller Chappell; loving father of Cynthia Chappell (Andrew) Deal, William L. (Jamie) Chappell and Jonathan L. (Monika) Chappell; brother of Leticia (John) Goodman, Robert (Marsha) Chappell, Hugh (Ruth) Chappell and the late William Chappell; dear grandfather of Sophie, Adam, Charlotte, Lainey, Willow, Ellerie, Max and Sebastian; and stepfather of Beth Ann (Nathan) Smith, and step-grandfather of Steven, Sarah and Samuel.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Greg Cox, officiant. Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park.
Lindsay was president of Cemline Corp., Cheswick, a Richland Township supervisor, member of the Masonic Lodge, an avid reader and especially loved hunting, the outdoors and traveling. In lieu of flowers, donations to UPMC Parkinson's Research, Kaufman Bldg., 3471 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 10, 2019