Dr. C. Robert Brown, 89, of Elizabeth, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born July 19, 1929, in Elizabeth, and was the son of the late Homer R. and Marjorie A. (Thompson) Brown. Dr. Brown was a member of Elizabeth United Methodist Church and was an Army veteran. He was a retired physician and operated his family practice in Elizabeth for many years. He is survived by his wife, Marcia (Diehl) Brown; daughter, Melinda D. Brown, of Elizabeth; sons, William M. Brown, of Brookline, and Robert C. Brown and Dr. Charles R. (Julie) Brown, of Elizabeth; grandchildren, Isaac T., Silas C., and Linus R. Brown; brother, William R. Brown, of Elizabeth Township; and nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Jack Piper officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 317 S. Second Ave., Elizabeth, PA 15037. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary