Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
2326 Jenny Lind
McKeesport, PA 15132
Calvin M. Hall


1982 - 10
Calvin M. Hall Obituary
Calvin Maurice Hall, 36, of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Officer Hall was a former employee of Shuman Detention Center and an officer at UPMC McKeesport. He served as a police officer for Point Park University Police, Braddock Police, and the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Officer Hall was handpicked for the Pittsburgh Police-Housing Authority collaboration project, "Northview Heights Public Safety Center." He will be remembered for the unconditional love he had for his family and friends, his devotion to uplifting the communities he served, and for his bravery. His bright smile and personality will continue to live on in all who he came in contact with. He is survived by his loving fiancee, Angel Warren; mother, Louella Hall Carter; and father, Curtis Washington; stepmother, Patricia Rucker Garfold; and stepfather, James Morgan; sisters, Eugenia Hall and Tamaris Washington; brother, Curtis Hall; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Calvin Washington; grandmother, Hilda Washington; grandfather, Benjamin Hall, and grandmother, Ernestine Holmes.
Viewing times will be from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 4141 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. Arrangements are entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME INC., McKeesport, Pa.
Flowers can be sent to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.

logologo

Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 21, 2019
