Camille Morone, 70, formerly of Irwin, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. She was the loving mother of Michelle (Scott) McFall and Donis Milan; dear sister of Carole (John) McGurk, Frank (Fran) Morone and Teresa (Mike) Hurley; cherished grandmother of Mairyn McFall; sweet aunt of Melissa, Katie (John), John (Don), Julie (Mike), Frankie, Michael (Sarah), Krista, Tayler and Carly; also survived by several great-nieces and -nephews; beloved friend of Gary Truxal and Theresa Walsh. Camille retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 35 years of service. She was a woman of unwavering Christian faith and the embodiment of kindness, patience and love.
Funeral arrangements are by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the family for Donis's long-term care. Please view or add tributes at wwww.beinhauer.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019