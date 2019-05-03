|
|
Cantor Richard Berlin passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary Berlin; loving father of Elizabeth Berlin (Mike Speranzo) and Katherine Berlin (Paul Kelly); brother of Julie (Don) Friedman; brother-in-law of Albert (Naoko) Adams; loving grandfather of Jordan Berlin Speranzo, Brooke Evita Kelly and the late Reeva Alexis Kelly; surrogate father of Nathan Sulivan and Norman Peterson; beloved uncle of Ellen (Avram) Rosen, Joseph (Shoshana) Friedman and Jennie Friedman; also survived by many more beloved family and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Parkway Jewish Center, 300 Princeton Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Visitation will be one hour prior to services (1 to 2 p.m.) at Parkway Jewish Center. Interment will be in Betty Rosenberg/Parkway Jewish Center Cemetery, Churchill. Arrangements are entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., family owned and operated.
Contributions may be made to the Cantor Richard and Mary Berlin Scholarship Fund, H.L. Miller Cantorial School of the Jewish Theological Seminary, 3080 Broadway, New York, NY 10027. www.schugar.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from May 3 to May 5, 2019