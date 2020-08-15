1/1
Carol A. Joseph
1931 - 2020-08-11
Carol Ann Dougherty Joseph, 88, of North Huntingdon, formerly of McKeesport and White Oak, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. She was born Dec. 25, 1931, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Elizabeth D. Hodermansky Dougherty, and was the wife of the late George M. Joseph. She was a very faith-filled person that walked with the Lord always. She was a member of various Bible groups and was a former member of the Open Bible and Higher Ground Churches. She had a love of dance, gardening, playing games, and most importantly to her was spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Kablach, of North Huntingdon; sons, Grant (Betty) Joseph, of White Oak, Scott Joseph, of Buena Vista, and Kevin Joseph, of White Oak; and grandchildren, Sara (Michael) Kochuba, Christopher (Maggie) Joseph, Derrick Gibson, Jaeci Joseph, Colton Joseph and Trent Kablach. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Dougherty, Bernadette Garges and Mary Saxon. A gathering took place at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177), and burial followed. To share a memory or condolence, please visit https://www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
