Carol Ann Carnish Stewart went home to be with our Lord Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Bakersfield, Calif., she will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery located in Bakersfield, Calif. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth, and father, Carl Carnish. Carol was a native Pennsylvanian born Aug. 27, 1941, in East McKeesport. Carol was an avid Steelers fan. She served her country as a member of the Navy. Carol retired from Great America trucking in 2007, and then moved to California to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Carol, with her companion, Gizmo, the therapy dog would participate with the USO to comfort s in San Diego, Calif., and comfort students during finals at Cal State San Bernardino. Carol leaves behind her beloved Gizmo; brother, Chuck Carnish; daughter, Tammy; and son-in-law, Jim; four grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, Ryan and Adam; and seven great-grandchildren, Blayze, Dalton, Triston, Daiden, Ryder, Elizabeth and Brandon.
A memorial service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the Church of the Nazarene, located in Tehachapi, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Nazarene in Carol's name.
