Carol Knickerbocker, 90, of Ross Township, formerly of Bellevue, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger N. Knickerbocker; mother of Arthur Knickerbocker; grandmother of Brianna Knickerbocker, Justine (Matt Chavez) Knickerbocker and the late Jenna Knickerbocker; aunt of Todd Hensel, Alison (Pat Carey) Ussher and their children, Laine and Will Carey; and mother-in-law of the late Maxine Knickerbocker. Carol was a member of Hiland Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. Private arrangements are by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
. Contributions may be made to Hiland Presbyterian Church, 845 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, or Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org
