Carol Knickerbocker, 90, of Ross Township, formerly of Bellevue, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger N. Knickerbocker; mother of Arthur Knickerbocker; grandmother of Brianna Knickerbocker, Justine (Matt Chavez) Knickerbocker and the late Jenna Knickerbocker; aunt of Todd Hensel, Alison (Pat Carey) Ussher and their children, Laine and Will Carey; and mother-in-law of the late Maxine Knickerbocker. Carol was a member of Hiland Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. Private arrangements are by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to Hiland Presbyterian Church, 845 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, or Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
