Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Carole Donofrio
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
8:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Carole L. Donofrio


1942 - 2019
Carole L. Donofrio Obituary
Carole Lynne Donofrio, 77, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. She was born June 22, 1942, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Albert W. and Mary (Yablonsky) Wentz . Carole was a graduate of California University with a degree in elementary education. She taught school at William Penn, Mt. Vernon, Greenock and Central Elementary Schools in the Elizabeth Forward School District. She is survived by her son, Todd M. (Rita) Donofrio, of Pittsburgh; sister, Corrine J. Ullery, of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Keri Ufolla and Danielle (Frank) Daley; great-grandchildren, Zachary Bernardi and Teagan Daley; aunt and uncle, Jean and John Yablonsky, of Bethel Park; cousins, Dennis Yablonsky and Diane Gross; her companion, Brad Miller; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin E. Donofrio.
Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jody Dausey, officiating. Private burial will be in Richland Cemetery, Dravosburg.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 19, 2019
