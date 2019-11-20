|
|
Carole S. Cole McElhinny, 74, of Evans City, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, in Wexford. Born in Bellevue, Dec. 11, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Emma Roscher Cole. Carole was a hairdresser and had her own shop. She was an avid baker and has made hundreds of wedding cakes. She was a member of St. Kilian Church, where she sang with the choir for many years. Surviving are her husband, John C. McElhinny, who she married April 19, 1969; a son, David (Bonnie) McElhinny, of Mars; two grandsons, Sean and Adam McElhinny, both of Mars; a sister, Kathleen (Jim) Then, of Slippery Rock; and three brothers, Robert Cole, of Renfrew, James (Jan) Cole, of Cranberry, and Thomas (Beth) Cole, of Wexford. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Cole.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066, with the Rev. Charles Bober, officiating. Entombment will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, Gibsonia.
Memorials may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, 700 Bursca Drive, Suite 706, Bridgeville, PA 15017 or St. Kilian Church. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 20, 2019