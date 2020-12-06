Caroline Louise Wingfield, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, peacefully at Excela Health Frick Hospital, at the age of 87. She had a brave and loyal heart for the Lord, and combined with her generous spirit, Caroline was a devout prayer warrior. Caroline was born April 27, 1933, to the late Stephen Wuchina and Louise Matesic. She grew up in Ligonier until she graduated from high school, and shortly thereafter married Jack "Derb" Wingfield from Greensburg. Caroline loved bowling, flower gardening, baking and sewing. Being an accomplished seamstress, she made all of her girls' wedding gowns, as well as many bridesmaids' dresses. Fond memories of how she patiently taught her girls to sew will tenderly be recalled for years to come, as her life will be forever celebrated over her famous blue-ribbon apple pie, a special recipe she passed down. Caroline worked in food service for Hempfield Area School District for 30 years. After retirement, she became very active in her church, Laurel Highlands Church of God. She happily volunteered for the hospitality table, meals ministry, women's prison ministry, and the prayer chain. Her other passion was providing outings and fun activities for her grandchildren, as well as attending their many musical theatre performances, sports, and other events. In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wingfield; her brothers, George, Tom, Stephen and Danny Wuchina; a son-in-law, Daryl Clair; and her grandson, Michael Felice. Caroline will be dearly missed by her four surviving children, Maureen Auer (Maurice), Cynthia Clair, Sandra Felice (Carl) and John Wingfield (Tania); and her beloved siblings, Roseanne Hantz and Jim Wuchina (Mary). Caroline was "Nana" to nine grandchildren, Alicia, Adam, Adelle, Hannah, Gabe, Michael, Rachel, Maurissa and Ciara; and four great-grandchildren, Brooke, Luke, Oliver and Esme. She also was a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. Caroline will be forever remembered, forever missed and forever cherished. Per Caroline's wishes, all services are private. Arrangements were entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREAMTION CARE & FUNERAL HOME INC. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or https://act.alz.org/donate
.