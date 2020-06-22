Carolyn Chatlos
1942 - 2020-06-21
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Chatlos, 77, of West Mifflin, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home. She was born Dec. 26, 1942, in Osceola Mills and was the daughter of the late Russell and Mary (Dresko) Herr. She was the wife of the late John Chatlos and the late Erby Grayson. Carolyn was retired from the McKeesport Post Office. She is survived by sons, Erby Grayson Jr., of West Mifflin, David (Sarah J.) Grayson, of White Oak, and Charles Grayson, of Clairton; daughter, Sarah Rebecca Grayson, of Hanson, Ky.; brother, Dale (Ruth) Herr, of McKeesport; sisters, Shirley Sidun, of North Irwin, and Barbara Byers, of Elizabeth; grandchildren, Jesse and Jake Schweitzer and Amanda, Amy, Ashley and Shane Grayson; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Gabriel, Samuel, Raleigh, Devonte, Deonte, Natasha and Keith; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Herr. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township. Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. David Shively, preacher, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Service
10:00 AM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved