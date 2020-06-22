Carolyn Chatlos, 77, of West Mifflin, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home. She was born Dec. 26, 1942, in Osceola Mills and was the daughter of the late Russell and Mary (Dresko) Herr. She was the wife of the late John Chatlos and the late Erby Grayson. Carolyn was retired from the McKeesport Post Office. She is survived by sons, Erby Grayson Jr., of West Mifflin, David (Sarah J.) Grayson, of White Oak, and Charles Grayson, of Clairton; daughter, Sarah Rebecca Grayson, of Hanson, Ky.; brother, Dale (Ruth) Herr, of McKeesport; sisters, Shirley Sidun, of North Irwin, and Barbara Byers, of Elizabeth; grandchildren, Jesse and Jake Schweitzer and Amanda, Amy, Ashley and Shane Grayson; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Gabriel, Samuel, Raleigh, Devonte, Deonte, Natasha and Keith; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Herr. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township. Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. David Shively, preacher, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 22, 2020.