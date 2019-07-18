Carolyn Estep Graffam, 87, of Pleasant Hills, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Stephen W. Graffam; mother of Stephen C. Graffam, of South Park, Susan Graffam (Lewis) Wright, of Pleasant Hills, and David W. (Kelly) Graffam, of Jefferson Hills; grandmother of Grace Wright (Tony) Smith and David Lewis Wright; great-grandmother of Caleb Anthony Smith; and sister of the late Roberta "Bobby" Estep Waugaman. Carolyn was the May Queen at Baldwin High School and Allegheny College, Phi Beta Kappa at Allegheny College and then went on to teach second grade. Carolyn exemplified a life well lived: she married the love of her life, was the best mother on the planet to her three children, saw everything she wanted to see and did everything she wanted to do. She was one of Pleasant Hills' longest-living residents. She was loved deeply by those she loved.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel.

If desired, family suggests contributions to Allegheny College, Allegheny College Annual Fund, 520 N. Main St., Box 44, Meadville, PA 16335, https://sites.allegheny.edu/annualgiving/options/make-a-gift-online/ or Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, www.heinzhistorycenter.org/contribute/donate. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from July 18 to July 19, 2019