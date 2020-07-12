Cassandra Suchacek has passed away June 25, 2020. The details for her memorial service are as follows: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, Allegheny Center Alliance Church, 250 E. Ohio St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Professional services by Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Blawnox. In lieu of flowers, if anyone would like to make a donation in Cassie's honor, please choose one of the following worthy organizations: The Wounded Warrior Project
, Urban Impact Foundation or Christian Counselors Collaborative Scholarship Fund through the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
,