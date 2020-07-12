1/
Cassandra Suchacek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cassandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cassandra Suchacek has passed away June 25, 2020. The details for her memorial service are as follows: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, Allegheny Center Alliance Church, 250 E. Ohio St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Professional services by Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Blawnox. In lieu of flowers, if anyone would like to make a donation in Cassie's honor, please choose one of the following worthy organizations: The Wounded Warrior Project, Urban Impact Foundation or Christian Counselors Collaborative Scholarship Fund through the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. www.thomasmsmithfh.com,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Allegheny Center Alliance Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved