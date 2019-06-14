Catherine D. Yurechko, 90, of White Oak, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Pittsburgh, and is the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Bernat Mirarchi and the wife of the late John A. Yurechko. Catherine was employed at Magee Women's Hospital for many years before leaving to start her own family. She was a member of St. Angela Merici Church and was involved in the White Oak Athletic Association when her children were young. She is survived by her children, Anthony (Carol) Yurechko, of Munhall, George (Mary) Yurechko, of Pittsburgh, John (Laura) Yurechko, of Zelienople, Dolores "Dee" (Mark) Niedzwecki, of White Oak, and Paul (Michele) Yurechko, of Havre De Grace, Md.; grandchildren, Steven, Andrew, Jennifer, Katie and Chris; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Chris, Michael and Nadia; sisters, Elizabeth Mirarchi, of Pittsburgh, and Theresa (the late Samuel) Botta, of Santa Maria, Calif.; brother, William (Lois) Mirarchi, of Los Olivas, Calif.; also nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Richard (the late Marilyn) Mirarchi and Mary Louise (the late Ralph) LaManna.

Family and friends will be received from 3 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412 678 6177). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131. Burial will follow.

