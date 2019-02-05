Home

Cremation & Funeral Care By Danielle Andy Belusko
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
(724) 260-5546
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cremation & Funeral Care By Danielle Andy Belusko
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cremation & Funeral Care By Danielle Andy Belusko
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Abbot Church
120 Abington Road
McMurray, PA
Charles A. Kramer


Charles A. Kramer Obituary
Charles A. Kramer, 76, of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by family Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Born Dec. 23, 1942, he was a son of the late Frank and Wilma Kramer; beloved husband to Gail Kramer for 53 years; loving father to Drew (Lisa Fitzgerald) Kramer, Jeff (Cinnamon) Kramer and Melissa (Daniel Foster) Kramer; cherished grandfather to Jeffrey, William, Calvin, Grant and Sawyer Kramer; and dear brother to Sister Wilma Kramer, Katie McCarthy, Frank Kramer, Herman Kramer, Luke Kramer, Bernice Beuchel and Grace Budd.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.
Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Feb. 5, 2019
