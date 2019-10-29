|
Charles A. Palla Sr., 82, of Gibsonia, formerly of West Laurel, Md., passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Charles was born Dec. 2, 1936, in Scranton. He attended the University of Pittsburgh and played football for the Panthers from 1954-1958. He was a longtime civil servant, working for the Veteran's Administration and Department of Commerce, retiring with 43 years of service. Charles had a passion and love for his alma mater, sports and his family. He recruited for Pitt football in the mid-Atlantic states before the NCAA prohibited alumni from doing so. Charles started Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Service (MARS) in the early 1980s as a work around to the new rule. MARS' subscription base included Pitt along with several top university and college football programs from around the country. He also wrote for the popular on-line recruiting website, Rivals.com. Former Pitt football coach Johnny Majors said he was instrumental in helping to build the 1976 National Championship team and others knew Charles as the "go to guy" on recruiting. Charles was the beloved husband for 61 years of Myra (Ortenzo) Palla; loving father of Charles (Janice) Palla Jr., of Pittsburgh, Michael (Carol) Palla, of Marriottsville, Md., Carolyn Palla Killian, of North Kingstown, R.I., and Christopher (Jill) Palla, of Copley, Ohio; cherished Pap of Daniel, Julia, Cameron, Callaghan, Andrew and Matthew; brother of Paul (Elaine) Palla; and brother-in-law of Julius Ortenzo.
Charles will be celebrated at a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in St. Richard Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia. Arrangements are entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., Bakerstown.
Memorial contributions will be dedicated to cancer research and graciously accepted by the University of Pittsburgh, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Development Office, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, 2019