Charles E. Herr, 87, of Gibsonia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 49 years of the late Mary Ellen Hiteschew Herr; loving father of Charles and Barbara; brother of Dale and the late Frank; proud grandfather of Trevor, Haleigh, Rhiannon and Luke; great-grandfather of Cameron, Paisley and Benny; and father in-law of Stephanie. Chuck was a Marine Corps veteran and a longtime heavy equipment operator.
Viewing, services, and burial will be private. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., Bakerstown.
Donations can be made to Hans Herr House, https://hansherr.org. www.schellhaasfh.com.
