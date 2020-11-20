Charles "Chook" Edwards, 86, of Wilkins Township, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Carol Edwards; loving father of Colleen (Brian) Hammond, Carol (Vincent) Scala, Chuck (Danielle) Edwards, Craig (Holly) Edwards and Christopher Edwards; grandfather of Jennifer Newhouse, Vincey Scala, Michael Scala, Vanessa Hudson, Chelsea Edwards, Chad Edwards, Charles Edwards, Clayton Edwards, and Chris Edwards; great-grandfather of Glenn, Nick and Jacob Newhouse and Giavonna Scala; and son of Benjamin Edwards and Anna Margaret Brown. A former Marine, Charles enjoyed golfing, and was the president of Carrie Furnace. Services will remain private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
