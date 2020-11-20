1/1
Charles "Chook" Edwards, 86, of Wilkins Township, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Carol Edwards; loving father of Colleen (Brian) Hammond, Carol (Vincent) Scala, Chuck (Danielle) Edwards, Craig (Holly) Edwards and Christopher Edwards; grandfather of Jennifer Newhouse, Vincey Scala, Michael Scala, Vanessa Hudson, Chelsea Edwards, Chad Edwards, Charles Edwards, Clayton Edwards, and Chris Edwards; great-grandfather of Glenn, Nick and Jacob Newhouse and Giavonna Scala; and son of Benjamin Edwards and Anna Margaret Brown. A former Marine, Charles enjoyed golfing, and was the president of Carrie Furnace. Services will remain private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
