Charles T. Zeleznik
1938 - 2020
Charles Theodore Zeleznik, 82, of North Versailles, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born Feb. 15, 1938, in North Versailles, and was the son of the late George and Anne (Arendas) Zeleznik. He served in the Army as a member of the military police from 1961 to 1963. He worked as a bricklayer for some time and worked at Greyhound Bus Lines as a motor coach operator for more than 30 years. He was a member of the White Oak American Legion, PNA Lodge No. 352, and St. Stephens Byzantine Catholic Church in North Huntingdon. His great passion was caring for his horses and riding on his tractors. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Marie (Urick) Zeleznik; sons, Christopher Zeleznik, of Chantilly, Va., and Robert (Kristen George) Zeleznik, of North Versailles; daughters, Lynne (Robert) Walicki, of Verona, and Susan (Scott Bartek) Hoover, of Boston, Pa.; grandchildren, Ryan Zeleznik, Courtney Zeleznik, Grant Hoover, Wyatt Hoover; and brother, George Zeleznik. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church, 90 Bethel Road, North Huntingdon, PA 15642, with Father John G. Petro officiating. (The burial at New St. Joseph Cemetery will be attended by the family following the church services.) Remembrances may be made to https://5814.thankyou4caring.org/hpcare. To share a memory or condolence, please visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 8, 2020.
