Charles V. Freed died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 67 years of Marilyn Protas Freed; loving father of Melinda Freed, of Mt. Lebanon, Blaire Freed, of Baltimore, Md., and the late Howard Protas Freed. The family wishes to thank loving caregivers, Roberta "Robin" Thornton, Sean Thornton, Teresa Lutty and Michelle Culligan for their wonderful care and companionship, and the staff of Manor Care, Bethel Park. Charles studied at Carnegie Tech and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. Charles was a CPA in private practice for 63 years. He was honored by PA Institute of CPAs for his length of service. Despite being disabled at the age of 59, Charles led a full and active life enjoying his family, his love of music and working up until the time of his death. Services are at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Temple Emanuel of South Hills, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Mt. Lebanon. Visitation is one hour prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at Temple. Interment will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery/Temple Emanuel section. Arrangements are entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., family owned and operated. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243, or a charity of donor's choice. www.schugar.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Feb. 5, 2020