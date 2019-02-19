|
|
Charlotte (Cheslock) McClain, of East McKeesport, peacefully passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at home. She was the beloved wife of 48 years to Ron McClain; loving and devoted mom of Dennis McClain and Michael McClain; and precious grandma of Cayden McClain.
Friends welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Jude the Apostle Church. Charlotte will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Feb. 19, 2019