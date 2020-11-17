Christine Michael Torie, of Wexford, died peacefully at home and surrounded by her family after a long illness joining the saints in Heaven Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 40 years to Charles C. Torie and mother of Daniel M. Torie (Courtney), of Davenport, Iowa, and Caroline C. Torie, of South Bend, Ind.; dear sister of the Rev. John D. Michael Jr. (Joyce), Emily Michael Temple, Stephen P. Michael and Heather Michael Lawrence (Bryan). She is also survived by many in-laws and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Emily Paige Michael, and her father, the Rev. John D. Michael. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and graduated from high school in Dover, Del. She graduated from Denison University with a bachelor of arts and the University of Chicago with a master of arts in art history. She taught art history and graphic design for many years at Point Park University, Carlow University and La Roche University. Her passion and expertise were in the field of Christian art as it developed through the centuries. Christine was the chairperson of the Historical and Fine Arts Committee of First Lutheran Church in downtown Pittsburgh, where she also led the design process and the development of the church's Columbarium, realizing its function as the final resting place of the saints and portraying symbols proclaiming the teaching of Christ. She also wrote scholarly papers about the Columbarium, the church's Good Shepherd stained glass window, its Baptistry and its Lunette above the altar. Christine and her family are thankful and appreciative of the work done by all of the caregivers from the Allegheny Health Network. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Thursday, Nov. 19, at the SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
. A memorial Eucharist will be celebrated Sunday Nov. 22, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, 600 Grant St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time she will be interred into the church's Columbarium. "And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:7.