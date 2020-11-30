1/1
Christine Prestogeorge
Christine (Dimitriou) Prestogeorge, 84, of Churchill, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John Prestogeorge; loving mother of Chris Prestogeorge, of Churchill, Stan (Adrienne) Prestogeroge, of Wilkins Township, and Ted (Maria) Prestogeorge, of Clarks Summit. She was the cherished grandmother of Madeleine, Leah, and Andrew John Prestogeorge; adored sister of Tasoula Kokona, Christos (Kathy) Panagos, and Vlastaris Panagos; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born the daughter of Theodore Panagos and Maria Panagos in Greece, Christine immigrated to the United States at 15, and was raised and cared for by her uncle, Sotirios Dimitriou and her aunt, Maria Dimitriou. She met her soul mate, John, at the Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti), and the two shared a memorable 50-year marriage together. Christine worked for years alongside John at Prestogeorge Fine Foods in the Strip District. When the time came to raise her three sons, Christine did so proudly and cherished their time together. Christine adored her grandchildren and treasured her time as their "YiaYia". Christine was a devout and active member of Ypapanti, and was involved with the Philoptochos group and the YASOU club, where both John and she were known to embrace life and share countless joys with their dear friends. She will be deeply missed by her family, but will forever be remembered for her exuberance, faith, and loving personality. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti). The funeral service will also be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/PresentationOfChrist/. Christine will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements are by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Christines name.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti)
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
November 29, 2020
Adrienne, Stan & family...so sorry to hear of your loss. Mom & I will keep you all in our prayers. Sending love & comfort...
Laurie Perdeus
Friend
