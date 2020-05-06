Christopher Marshall Gordon, 60, of Oakdale, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. He is survived by his beloved wife, Tracey Smith; and adored 11-year-old son, Alexander "Xander" Tucker Gordon. Chris was the son of Thomas "Tucker" P. Gordon (Kathryn) and the late Nancy H. (Hannon) Gordon; brother of Dr. Amy H. Gordon (James), Timothy H. Gordon (Wendy), Sara G. McCargo (Thomas); stepbrother of James P. Edson (Linda), Kristin F. Edson (Helen), Sarah E. Gauthier (Jay), Michael H. Edson, Anne E. Lassiter (Nolan), and Kathryn E. Koppanyi (Andras). Chris is also survived by his 29 nieces and nephews. Chris received a B.S. degree in political science from Clarion University in 1983 and completed additional business administration studies at the University of New Orleans. He spent his career as a day trader on the American Stock Exchange. Chris was an outstanding athlete. He and his father, Tucker, were regulars in the winner's circle at the annual Thornburg Memorial Day Tennis Tournament. He enjoyed playing tennis with Tracey, Xander and friends at the Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club. Chris was a sports enthusiast for all seasons, and proudly served as the administrator of the Gordon Family Fantasy Football League. Chris loved spending time outdoors with his family at Canandaigua Lake, especially hiking up Bopple Hill. He had a passion for music and loved vinyls from the 70s and 80s. He enjoyed sharing that love with his son, Xander. He was a wonderful writer who regularly entertained with unique and funny insights into everyday life. Chris will be dearly missed for his keen intellect, loving nature and unbridled devotion to his family. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 6, 2020.