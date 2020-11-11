Claire C. (Wehrle) Kleckner, 86, of Plum, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John R. "Bud" Kleckner for 62 years; loving mother of Cathy (Tom) Zelahy, of Plum, Jonette (Patrick) Caldwell, of Plum, Donna Kleckner, of Washington, Mary Beth (Walt) Swanstrom, of Penn Township, and Pam (Steven) Peterman, of Plum. She was preceded in death by her children, Mary Claire and John "Buddy" Kleckner. She was the adored grandmother of 12 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 18 great-grandchildren. Claire was a dedicated matriarch who always treasured the time spent with her family. She enjoyed dancing and loved music. Claire had a sense of humor and a charming character that will be remembered forever by those she leaves behind. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home must wear a face mask or covering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church of Holy Family Parish. Claire will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Walden's View of North Huntingdon for the excellent care they provided to Claire. As Claire would say, "E.X.I.T."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store