Colin Mark Higgins, 60, of Franklin Park, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Linda Higgins; devoted father of Maura (Brad) Taylor, of Franklin Park, and Kyle Higgins and Mitch Higgins, of Shadyside; proud grandfather of Beau Taylor, of Franklin Park; loyal brother of Brian (Victoria) Higgins, of Greensboro, N.C.; and uncle of Rory (Erika), Kaitlin and Chelsea Higgins, of Greensboro, N.C. He will be sadly missed by many dear friends in Pittsburgh and colleagues across the country. He was an avid exerciser, loved good food, had a knack for photography, and more than anything, enjoyed spending time with his family. He touched the lives of many and will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and faithful and lifelong friend.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baierl Family YMCA, 2565 Nicholson Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 10, 2019
