Colleen R. Kennedy

Colleen Rene Kennedy, 54, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Mary Anne and Charles Kennedy, of Upper St. Clair. She was the beloved sister of Charanne (Mac) Tracy, Lynn (Daniel) Tambellini and Charles (Jane) Kennedy Jr.; loving aunt of Amy, Brad, Flynn, Adam, Holly, Christian and Jackson; and her great-niece and nephew. Colleen was a graduate of Upper St. Clair High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
A memorial gathering will be held for Colleen from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in North Way Christian Community Church, 12121 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15244, 412-787-1800.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 14, 2019
