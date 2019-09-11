|
|
Cyril Methodious Sedlak, 96, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home, in Fredericksburg, Va. Mr. Sedlak was a strong Christian man who loved his Lord Jesus Christ. He served Him, his family and church faithfully. Mr. Sedlak was also a member of The Gideon's International for more than two decades. Mr. Sedlak is a veteran of World War II, where he served in Europe for approximately three years from 1943 to 1946. He honorably served in the Army as a technician 4th grade for the 113th Finance Disbursing Section. Mr. Sedlak attended and graduated from Penn State University, earning his bachelor of science degree in accounting. Professionally, he worked as an internal auditor/accountant for Heckett Engineering, Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Pete Marwick Mitchel and finished his career as supervisory manager for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Western Pennsylvania. Survivors include his children, Wayne Cyril Sedlak (Lori), Lynn Ellen Sedlak Cross (Douglas) and David Paul Sedlak (Margaret); grandchildren, Nathan, Jonathan, Leah, Josiah, Alexander, Matthew, Brian, Joshua, Danielle and Moriah; great-grandchildren, Jadon, Eden, Gaius, Anneli, Eveline, Gilbert and David; and sister-in-law and longtime friend, Ellen Maxey.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at COVENANT FUNERAL SERVICE, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at New Life in Christ Church, 11925 Burgess Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideon's International Connection. Sign online guestbook at www.covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 11, 2019