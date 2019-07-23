|
Daniel Anthony Giansante Jr., 64, of Elizabeth Township, passed away at home Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born Jan. 19, 1955, in Altoona, and was the son of the late Angelo and Teresa (Lepore) Giansante. Daniel had worked for Triangle Tech, US Steel Clairton Works and Conrail. He is survived by his wife, Debbie (Rennie) Giansante; stepsons, Matthew (Melissa) Johnston, Bryan (Holly) Johnston, and Joe Johnston; grandson, Talon Woomer; and stepgrandchildren, Morgan, Matthew, Mia, Marley, Brianna, Macie, and Alexander Johnston; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Toner, who passed away March 28, 2017; and sister, Teresa Sipes, of Altoona.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 23, 2019